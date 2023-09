PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Nora Munkh and Gina Hudson join us from Stone 4 Kitchen and EZ Cabinetry with ideas on how to revamp your kitchen space just in time for fall.

Stone 4 Kitchen and EZ Cabinetry

401 Industry Dr. in Hampton

109 Volvo Pkwy. in Chesapeake

757-224-0450

EZcabinetry.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Stone 4 Kitchen and EZ Cabinetry.