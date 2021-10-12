Kidpreneur Expo

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Listen up! If you have a child who is well on their way to paving a lifestyle of an entrepreneur then this story is for you! The Kidpreneur Expo of Hampton Roads will feature youth businesses from all over the U.S. selling their products and offering advice for others looking to take the leap of faith into launching their own business! We caught up with Alasha Bennett Founder of The Bennet Center and partner of this amazing event for all the info you need to know on today’s Community Connection.

Kidpreneur Expo of Hampton Roads

Saturday, October 16 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Hampton Convention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter