Kid Broadcasters Steal the Show!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A couple of kids in Virginia Beach had a little extra time on their hands and they are taking aim at Chris and Kerri’s job as broadcasters!
Thanks to Beth Stone at Woodstock Elementary for sharing this cute video.
MORE FROM HRS:
- Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Hampton after fight with family dog, officials say
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Curbside concerts offers escape from COVID-19 blues
- Kindergartner offers good deeds in time of need
- Unemployment Uncertainty: Help is on the way, but when?