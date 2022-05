PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Everybody loves a rodeo and we have a great one in Hampton Roads every year — the famous Priority Automotive Championship Khedive Shriners Rodeo.

Wayne Kelly, a Khedive Shriner, joined HRS with all the details and how you can support this special event.

The Priority Automotive Championship Rodeo is Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, at the Khedive Shrine Center at 645 Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake. You can find more information online.