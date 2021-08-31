PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ready for a little mystery with a dash of comedy and wondering where to go?

The answer is “Elementary, my dear Watson”. “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” is coming to a local theater very soon! The President of the theatre, Kay Burcher, joined us on HRS to tell us about the upcoming production.

The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach Presenting “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”

Opens September 10, 2021 with shows Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2:30 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday Matinees at 2:30 pm through September. Get your tickets at LTVB.com or call the box office at (757) 428-9233



Connect on social media @littletheatrevb

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach.