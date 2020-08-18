Keeping Seniors Connected

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Commonwealth Senior Living is keeping seniors connected socially, spiritually, and emotionally with activities while ensuring safety and social distancing. We found out how they are adapting to the new normal from Vice President of Resident Programming Paula Harder.

Commonwealth Senior Living
Nine communities in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore.
Visit COMMONWEALTHSL.com to connect with their care team or schedule a virtual tour.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***