Keep on Walking for Josh

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Josh Thompson — the man who inspired thousands of people to get out and walk for awareness — passed away last week after a 13-year fight against ALS, or “Lou Gehrig’s Disease.” He was only 46-years old, but his legacy will live on at the 13th Annual JT Walk. Andrew Yancey from Virginia Gentlemen joined us with the details of this year’s virtual event.

Details on the 13the Annual JT Walk

Join the Virginia Gentlemen this Sunday, November 8, for the 13th Annual JT Walk

Follow the walk on Facebook live or safely in person at the Virginia Beach Boardwalk

Visit JT WALK.org for information and registration and connect on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by JT Walk.

