Keep On Walking ALS Fundraiser

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The weather this weekend is perfect for the beach so why not make your Sunday beach day really count at the Walk to Defeat ALS (formerly the JT Walk).

Andrew Yancey from the Virginia Gentlemen Foundation joined HRS with the details.

Walk To Defeat ALS Tidewater (formally JT Walk)
Sunday, October, 3rd at Neptune’s Park and the Boardwalk at 31st Street in Virginia Beach.
Register today at JTWalk.org or call (757) 368-1944

You can also connect with Walk to Defeat ALS on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Walk To Defeat ALS Tidewater.

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.

