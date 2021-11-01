Just For Cats: Grooming and Boarding

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The holidays are coming and that means traveling and time spent away from home and your pets and you want to make sure they’re in good hands. Purrocious Styles, Owner LaDean Gordon, joins us now to tell us about services at her Cats Only boarding resort.

Purrocious Styles now booking for November and December.
Give them a call at (757) 508-2277 or visit PurrociousStyles.com
And just for our viewers: 10% off just by mentioning The Hampton Roads Show

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Purrocious Styles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter