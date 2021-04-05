Junior Sailing Summer Program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for an exciting summer adventure for your children, you can find it at the Hampton Yacht Club. Director of Sailing, Maxwell Plarr joined us with the details on the Hampton Yacht Club Junior Program.

Junior Summer Sailing Program at the Hampton Yacht Club
June 21st – August 20th
Open to the Public – ages 5 to 18
Weekly, bi-weekly, and 8 week programs available
Register on Clubspot before May 1st and enter coupon code “WAVY HRS” for a discount
HamptonYC.com
(757) 722-0711

