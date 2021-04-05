Junior Sailing Summer Program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for an exciting summer adventure for your children, you can find it at the Hampton Yacht Club. Director of Sailing, Maxwell Plarr joined us with the details on the Hampton Yacht Club Junior Program.

Junior Summer Sailing Program at the Hampton Yacht Club

June 21st – August 20th

Open to the Public – ages 5 to 18

Weekly, bi-weekly, and 8 week programs available

Register on Clubspot before May 1st and enter coupon code “WAVY HRS” for a discount

HamptonYC.com

(757) 722-0711

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Hampton Yacht Club.