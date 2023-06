PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula is gearing up to celebrate all fathers and all families at the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest Peninsula. Gaylene Kanoyton with Celebrate Healthcare and Iris Lundy with Sentara Healthcare joined us with the details.

The 2nd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest Peninsula

Sunday – Father’s day from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Darling Stadium in Hampton

(757) 287-0277

celebratehealthcare.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Celebrate Healthcare.