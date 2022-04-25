PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – THE Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration is coming to the city of Portsmouth! Gilbert Bland with The Urban League of Hampton Roads joined us with the details on this very special day.

The Urban League of Hampton Roads

7300 Newport Ave in Norfolk

Make plans now for the

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

June 19, from 1:00 to 9:00

High Street Landing in the City of Portsmouth

Get information ONLINE: ulhr.org/juneteenth



This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Urban League of Hampton Roads.