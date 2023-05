PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Danielle Braden with the Urban League of Hampton Roads joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with details on the upcoming Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration. It’s happening June 18 from 1-9 p.m. at High Street Landing in Portsmouth.

Urban League of Hampton Roads

ULHR.org/Juneteenth

757-627-0864

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Urban League of Hampton Roads.