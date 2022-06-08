PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Urban League of Hampton Roads is proud to announce that we are just days away from the inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration in Portsmouth. Show host, K’bana Blaq joined us with the details.

The Urban League of Hampton Roads is located at 7300 Newport Ave in Norfolk.

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

June 19 | 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

High Street Landing in the City of Portsmouth

Get information ONLINE: ulhr.org/juneteenth

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Urban League of Hampton Roads.