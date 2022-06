PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrate Healthcare is inviting you to its upcoming Juneteenth Festival happening in Hampton. Bring the entire family for art, entertainment, food, games and so much more!

Celebrate Healthcare Juneteenth Festival

June 19 at Darling Stadium in Hampton 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find out more by calling (757) 287 0277 on online at celebratehealthcare.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Celebrate Healthcare.