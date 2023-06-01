PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth is coming alive to the sound of music this month in celebration of Juneteenth, African American Freedom Day! K’Bana Blaq is the host of this year’s Freedom Fest and stopped by to share all of the excitement that’s to come! Mark your calendars for the Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration, June 18th from 1-9 p.m. at High Street Landing in Portsmouth.

