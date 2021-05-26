June Lunch and Dinner Specials

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Summer is on the way and there’s plenty to celebrate!

What better way to do it than with a wonderful meal at Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill in Williamsburg. Chef Michael Kellum joined us with a rundown of June specials and a story about one of his angry bees!

They offer indoor and outdoor dining, with live music and Sunday brunch. Guests are encouraged to call or visit their website to make reservations.

Don’t forget to join the Preferred Customer Mailing list for weekly updates on menu specials, live music and more!

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill in Williamsburg

199 S Boundary St Williamsburg, VA 23185

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill.