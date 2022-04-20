PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you have kids and haven’t started planning for college yet April is a good time to do it! April is Financial Literacy Month, and Virginia529 has launched its “Jump$tart Your Savings” giveaway. Virginia529, Scott Ridgely, is the Chief Marketing Officer and he joined us on HRS with all the information you need.

Virginia 529

Promotion: Jumpstart Your Savings, open an invest529 account between now and April 30, and get a $25 bonus contribution.

1-888-567-0540

Virginia529.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia529.