Jump start your career in 2022

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three weeks into the new year, many people are trying to stick to the resolutions they made. Are you meeting all yours?

If you made a resolution to start a new career, you may be in luck. There’s still time to join the winter semester at Bryant & Stratton College.

Bryant & Stratton College
Rapid Registration Days — Enrolling now through January 24 at both Hampton and Virginia Beach campuses.
For more information visit BRYANTSTRATTON.EDU or call (866) 873-6936.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

