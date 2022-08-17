PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Todd Walker, Executive Director of the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center, tells HRS everything his organization is doing to find permanent housing for the homeless.

The organization is also hosting a Black and White Gala on October 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more about the JCOC or find out how you can help, call (757) 491-2846, or visit jcoc.org

You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

