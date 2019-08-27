PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You will soon have a chance to enjoy a great event and help provide adaptive adventure for children and adults with differing abilities, wounded veterans and Gold Star families. Amanda Letterman is the YMCA JT’s Camp Grom Executive Director and Missy Griffin is the Executive Director of the Virginia Gentlemen Foundation, and they joined us with details about the first annual Oyster Roast.

YMCA JT’s Camp Grom Oyster Roast

September 14, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

1181 Prosperity Road in Virginia Beach

Tickets available at GIVE.YMCASHR.ORG/GROM-OYSTER-ROAST

Text “OYSTER” to 44180

