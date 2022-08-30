PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The journey to senior living is not an easy process. It’s important to involve the entire family when a loved one moves to a better living situation. Kimberly Wilkerson from Commonwealth Senior Living joined us with advice on how to make the transition as seamless as possible.

Commonwealth Senior Living has 11 communities across Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore.

You can find the community near you and connect with the care team by visiting CommonWealthSL.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living.