Join The HRBT Expansion Team

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion is the largest highway construction project in Virginia’s history. This transformative undertaking, scheduled for completion in November 2025, will widen the current four-lane segments along nearly ten miles of the I-64 corridor in Norfolk and Hampton, with new twin tunnels across the harbor.

HRCP has thousands of openings available for more than 50 different types of jobs: Crane Operators, Electricians, Heavy Equipment Operators, Laborers and Mechanics. All Civil Construction positions are needed to build this piece of Virginia’s history.

If you or someone you know is interested in being a part of this historic project, visit the Hampton Roads Connector Partners recruitment website at HRCPJOBS.com or call (757) 578-9284

You can apply online or in-person at the main project office at 240 Corporate Boulevard in Norfolk

And make sure to look for them at job fairs and connect on social media @HRCPJV

To learn more about the HRBT project… Visit HRBT EXPANSION.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Roads Connector Partners.