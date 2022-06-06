PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – So you’re on the hunt for a new job and you’re applying everywhere. You’ve done the right things: updated your resume for the 10th time, but you’re still not getting results.

Career Engineer Francina Harrison says there are some simple job search mistakes that candidates are still making that are impacting their ability to land a great opportunity in this candidate-driven market.

Connect with the Career Engineer

tcenow.com

You can also find her on social media.

And sign up for TCE Friday updates, loaded with tips and resources.

Head over to WAVY.com/jobs to search for your next career opportunity.