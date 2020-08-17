PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re out of work or working fewer hours, have you been thinking about changing jobs? The Career Engineer Francina Harrison joined us with a few do’s and don’ts when making a job change.
Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com or call (757) 745-4T-C-E
You can also find her on social media and don’t forget to sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates and get a weekly career and business boost loaded with tips and resources.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Face Mask 101
- Newport News – Health Equity Pilot Program
- In The Kitchen: 501 Bar and Grill
- Job Search Do’s and Don’ts
- Renew Your Floors Today