PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Labor is hosting a job fair Thursday, July 28th at the Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa. It begins at 10:30 a.m. Employers, community organization leaders, local government officials, and state leadership will attend. There will be information on apprenticeship programs to train applicants on the skills they need to succeed in the workforce.
