PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Feel the breeze, hear the music… and the laughs! The musical “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” hits the stage at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach July 14 through Aug 6. Director, Sharon Cook gives us the scoop on the production.

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

550 Barberton Dr., Virginia Beach

757-428-9233

LTVB.com

