Jiffy Total Knee Procedure

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dr. Manish Patel is an Orthopedic Surgeon at Southampton Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center and he’s developed a minimally invasive, muscle and tendon sparing total knee replacement technique called the Jiffy Total Knee.

Dr. Patel and patient Luis Rivera joined us with all the details about the Jiffy Total Knee.

Dr. Manish Patel is at Southampton Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Franklin
The phone number is (757) 562-7301 or visit jiffyknee.com

