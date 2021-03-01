Jiffy Total Knee Procedure

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, there are more than 600,000 total knee replacement surgeries performed in the United States every year and surgeons use many different techniques. Dr. Manish Patel is an Orthopedic Surgeon at Southampton Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center and he’s developed a minimally invasive, muscle and tendon sparing total knee replacement technique called the Jiffy Total Knee. He joined us with details and was joined by patient Doris Miller, who had her total knee done just 5 days earlier.

