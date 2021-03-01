Jiffy Total Knee Procedure

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, there are more than 600,000 total knee replacement surgeries performed in the United States every year and surgeons use many different techniques. Dr. Manish Patel is an Orthopedic Surgeon at Southampton Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center and he’s developed a minimally invasive, muscle and tendon sparing total knee replacement technique called the Jiffy Total Knee. He joined us with details and was joined by patient Doris Miller, who had her total knee done just 5 days earlier.

Dr. Manish Patel is at Southampton Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Franklin
Call (757) 562-7301 or visit JiffyKnee.com
You can also connect on Facebook @JIFFY KNEE

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southampton Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***