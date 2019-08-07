Jiffy Total Knee Procedure

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Total knee replacements are one of the most common orthopedic surgeries performed in the United States and surgeons from across the nation are coming to Hampton Roads to learn how to do the Jiffy Knee.

Dr. Manish Patel is an orthopedic surgeon at Southampton Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center and he joined us with details and he even brought two patients with amazing recovery stories.

Dr. Manish Patel

Orthopedic Surgeon at Southampton Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center

Locations in Suffolk, Smithfield and Franklin

(757) 562-7301

Visit Jiffy Knee.com to learn more about the Jiffy Knee and see more video testimonials..

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southampton Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center.