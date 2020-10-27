It’s Time To Crown A New Champion!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You’ve heard of the Emmy’s and the Grammy’s, but did you know the coveted “Slammy” award is handed out every year in Hampton Roads? In the spirit of NPR’s “Moth Hour” eight local contenders will take to the stage to tell the story of something pivotal in their past that has come into crystal clear focus through the magic of hindsight. After every dramatic, comedic and cathartic word has been spoken, the audience gets the final mic drop with a virtual vote for their favorite. Listen to ForKids CEO Thaler McCormick explain how this live, online event will work!

ForKids Story Slam “Hindsight is 2020”

LIVE Online Saturday, November 14, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Voting remains open until Saturday, November 21st REGISTER to watch and vote at ForKids.org

