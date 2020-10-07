It’s Time for ‘Bark in the Park’!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Humane Society’s signature event is going to the dogs once again this year — and also going virtual for the safety of both humans and their best friends. Today, CHS Development Manager Emily Friedland shared the details of this year’s event with activities planned through the end of the month!

Virtual Bark In The Park
Now through October 31
Visit ChesapeakeHumane.org

