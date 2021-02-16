It’s Still Mardi Gras In New Orleans!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The parades and huge crowds will have to wait until next year, but the colors , flavors and sounds of Mardi Gras are still in full swing! Today Kelly New Orleans and Company Spokesperson Kelly Schultz joined us from “Mardi Gras World” to show us the beauty and resiliency of the french quarter.

