It’s Saturday ‘Knight’ Live!

Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) – Bidding is open now for auction items that include big vacations and little getaways. Peninsula Catholic High School is inviting all of Hampton Roads to get in on some good fun and support the mission of the school.

How to get involved
Go to PeninsulaCatholic.org and click the “virtual auction” tab
Use the one-time code KNIGHTS

