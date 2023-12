PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Executive Chef Michael O’Hare cooks up one of their most popular dishes, pan-seared lamb porterhouse with parmesan risotto, as well as one of the dishes being offered at their New Year’s Eve dinner: scallop carbonara.

Capo Capo Italian Steakhouse

Located on the lobby level of the Norfolk Waterside Marriott

235 East Main Street, Norfolk

757-282-6347

CapoCapoNorfolk.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Capo Capo Italian Steakhouse.