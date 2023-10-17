PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Since 1976, the Isle of Wight County Museum has been a place for locals and tourists to learn stories about the county through its interactive exhibits and historic sites. Museum Director, Jennifer England, joins us to show off some cool artifacts and share more about the museum and its mission.

Isle of Wight County Muesum

103 Main St., Smithfield

757-356-1223

HistoricIsleOfWight.com

