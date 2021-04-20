Is It Time For Your Mammogram?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are worried about whether it’s safe to go for your screening, or if you can afford preventative care, Dr. Janae Johnson says the answer to both questions is “yes!” Today, this board-certified radiologist explained the safety procedures at TPMG Breast and Imaging Center, as well important news about one hundred percent insurance covered screening mammograms.

TPMG Imaging and Breast Center
Williamsburg and Newport News
Schedule your mammogram by calling (757) 707-3510.
