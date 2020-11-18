IPF Treatment Trial

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, is the most common type of fibrosis. It is a disease that causes scarring of the lungs. Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group (TPMG) is conducting a clinical research trial on IPF and they need your help. Dr. Vijay Subramaniam joined us with the details of the trial.

TPMG’s IPF Investigational Treatment Trial

To learn more about TPMG’s IPF Investigational Treatment Trial, get in touch with Dr. Subramaniam and his team at (757) 741-0981 or by email.

You can also visit Clinicaltrial.net.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG.

