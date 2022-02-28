Interviewing the Company

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Great Resignation is still going strong, and we are in a robust candidate-driven market. You think you’re ready to jump ship to greener pastures, but how do you know it’s really greener on the other side?

The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison joined us today to share some tips on interviewing the next company versus the company just interviewing you.

