PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Since 1966, Junior Achievement of Greater Hampton Roads has been preparing children to succeed in life by teaching lessons in financial literacy and career readiness. Captain Frank Hughlett joined us with advice on how you can help inspire young lives and make a difference for generations to come.

Junior Achievement of Greater Hampton Roads

They’re located on International Parkway in Virginia Beach

(757) 642-7599

hamptonroads.ja.org



