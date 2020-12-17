‘Insperity’ Teams Up With Make a Wish Greater Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Inspiration and prosperity are the goals for every client Brenda Jolly works with as a small business incubator and developer. “Insperity” also prioritizes generosity and is one of the local companies that is helping bring joy to children who need to have a wish come true this holiday season.

Insperity
(757) 995-3311 or Insperity.com

Make-A-Wish of Greater Virginia’s Bring Joy To A Child Donation Drive
Visit VA.WISH.ORG/WAVY
All donations stay in Hampton Roads to support wish initiatives for kids in our community.

