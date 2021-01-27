Innovation Meets Experience at Orthopaedic and Spine Center

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dr. Boyd W. Haynes, III M.D. is a senior partner at Orthopaedic and Spine Center, and joined HRS today to talk about the improvements he has seen in the area of hip and knee surgery. Dr. Boyd also talked about the many different issues his practice can evaluate, diagnose and treat from first symptoms to full recovery thanks to a number of specialists under the same roof.

Orthopaedic and Spine Center
250 Nat Turner Blvd in Newport News
Visit OSC-ORTHO.com/WAVY to request an appointment or call (757) 223-9833

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Orthopaedic and Spine Center.

