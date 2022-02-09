Indoor and Outdoor Living Ideas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re ready to see the latest technology and décor to refresh and renew your home, garden and outdoor living spaces.. you might want to add the Mid-Atlantic Home & Outdoor Living Show to your calendar. The event is produced by Coastal Virginia Building Industry Association and Jeff Bruzzesi joined us with all the details.

Saturday, February 12

11:00 AM — Tidewater Beekeepers Association, Hodgie Holgersen, amazing world of honey bees

12:30 PM — The Butterfly Guy, Tim Mansfield, Attracting Butterflies & composting 101

2:30 PM — Jonathan Miller, J-Squared- Will share ideas on decorating your home space

Sunday, February 13

11:00 AM — Tidewater Beekeepers Association, Hodgie Holgersen, amazing world of honey bees

12:30 PM — The Butterfly Guy, Tim Mansfield, Attracting Butterflies & composting 101

2:30 PM — Jonathan Miller, J-Squared- Will share ideas on decorating your home space

The show is Saturday, February 12, and Sunday, February 13 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 12 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 13.



Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors 62 and up, and $6 for military and first responders with a valid ID.

Children 15 and younger are free. Find them online: midatlantichomeshow.com

or visit Facebook for more information, discount coupons, giveaways and free tickets.

