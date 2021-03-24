Individualized Help For Taking Standardized Tests!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – High school graduates have many “next steps” to choose from, but placement, admissions and aptitude tests are often required for colleges, universities, trade programs and every branch of the Armed Services.

Today, John Lape, Owner and Director if Huntington Learning Center, explained how he and his team can reduce the pressure students feel when taking these exams, by giving them the preparation that raises confidence – and scores.

Huntington Learning Center
2476 Nimmo Parkway
Virginia Beach
(757) 260-9700
HuntingtonHelps.com/center/virginia-beach-va
Facebook @huntington Virginia Beach

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Huntington Learning Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***