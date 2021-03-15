Individualized Academic Support

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether your young scholar is struggling with virtual learning or needs extra help in a particular subject, support and resources can be the key to tapping into their academic potential. John Lape from Huntington Learning Center joined us with some helpful details.

Huntington Learning Center

2476 Nimmo Parkway

Virginia Beach

(757) 260-9700

HuntingtonHelps.com/center/virginia-beach-va

Facebook @HuntingtonVirginiaBeach

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Huntington Learning Center.