Inclusive Entertainment Options

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Access Virginia is a non-profit organization that was created to provide open captioning and audio descriptions at live theatrical performances so that deaf, hard of hearing and blind persons can attend performances and experience the wonder of live entertainment at public facilities.

Jacki Bruce and Lois Boyle with Access Virginia joined us with all the details.

The next audio description training session is on January 21st.

Access Virginia

Don’t forget about the opportunity for services at Broadway shows season this season at Chrysler Hall and Ferguson Center for the Arts, as well as select shows at Williamsburg Theater and Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center.



Tour of show production Between Sound & Silence, Youth Accessibility Arts Program – Dramatically Able

Find out more at accessvirginia.info or call (757) 276-1761

