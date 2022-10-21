PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mike Standing with Waterman Spirits joined us in the kitchen to show us a couple of drinks that will be featured at the Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Mike made a seafood Bloody Mary and the World Famous Orange Crush.
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation
Saturday, October 22, from 11:00 to 4:00 at Camp Pendelton
Tickets are on sale now!
(757) 800-1922
vbseafoodfestival.com
Waterman Spirits
712A Atlantic Avenue
Virginia Beach
watermanspirits.com
Waterman’s Restaurant
415 Atlantic Avenue
Virginia Beach
watermans.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.