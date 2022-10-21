PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mike Standing with Waterman Spirits joined us in the kitchen to show us a couple of drinks that will be featured at the Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Mike made a seafood Bloody Mary and the World Famous Orange Crush.

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation

Saturday, October 22, from 11:00 to 4:00 at Camp Pendelton

Tickets are on sale now!

(757) 800-1922

vbseafoodfestival.com

Waterman Spirits

712A Atlantic Avenue

Virginia Beach

watermanspirits.com

Waterman’s Restaurant

415 Atlantic Avenue

Virginia Beach

watermans.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.