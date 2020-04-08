Today’s Takeout: Virginia Beach Restaurant Association

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Takeout is a recipe for savings! Stacey Shiflet from the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association talks about how local restaurants are meeting the takeout and delivery demand.
Virginia Beach Restaurant Association
Full listing of updated hours and services offered at local restaurants..
DINEINVB.com
connect on social media @ VB RESTAURANTS
And remember you can find a link to the Virginia Beach list and a full list of food options near you on wavy.com.
More From HRS!
- Easter weekend fun; Your virtual and ‘social distancing-friendly’ guide
- Even as virus deaths mount, governments eye exit strategies
- Live updates: Northam moving Virginia’s June 9 primary to June 23, recommends moving May local elections to November
- USO offers programs for families in a time of social distancing
- Non-resident property owners sue Dare County over restricted county access due to COVID-19 pandemic