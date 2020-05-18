Today’s Takeout: Pigman’s Bar-B-Que

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The smoker is cooking up some great tasting bar-b-que at Pigman’s Bar-B-Que in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. We talked to owners Richard Bruce and Top Palmer in Today’s Takeout!

Pigman’s Bar-B-Que
1606 S. Croatan Hwy.
Kill Devil Hills
(252) 441-6803
Pigman.com
Social Media @pigmansbbq

