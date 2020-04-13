Today’s Takeout: Mango Mangeaux

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This bright and festive eatery in Hampton has found more delicious ways to eat well and have fun with your family during the coronavirus outbreak. From “Curby Cocktails” to cookies kids can decorate to a new game called dinner entree bingo, Mango Mangeaux is making sure a little cheer goes into every recipe.

Mango Mangeaux
33 E Mellen Street
Hampton
(757) 224-9189
MangoMangeaux.Com
